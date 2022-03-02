State Sen. Marty Quinn announces run for 2nd District seat Mullin is vacating

OKLAHOMA CITY — State Sen. Marty Quinn announced Wednesday that he is running for Oklahoma's 2nd District seat in Congress.

U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., who holds that seat now, has announced he is running for the U.S. Senate post held by Jim Inhofe, who is retiring in January.

Quinn, R-Claremore, is the first to publicly announce his intention to run for Mullin's seat in the House. It is his first attempt at a congressional seat.

Quinn, 62, is terming out of the Oklahoma Legislature, having served in both chambers.

“I’ve used my decades of business experience to help lead Oklahoma’s economic turnaround while serving in the state legislature,” Quinn said. “The approach was simple. Use the same conservative values our small businesses and families use to live within their means. As a result, Oklahoma is thriving.”

Quinn said he will need to raise more than $1 million for his congressional campaign.

First elected to the Oklahoma House in 2010, he won the Senate seat in 2014 and was reelected in 2018.

Quinn and his wife of 37 years, Kelley Quinn, have two children, Lynsay and Tyler. Marty Quinn serves as a deacon at the Blue Starr Church of Christ in Claremore.

He graduated from Dierks High school in Dierks, Arkansas, in 1977.

For 39 years, he worked for Shelter Insurance. He sold his Shelter Insurance agency in 2021.​

