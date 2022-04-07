State Sen. James Leewright won't seek another term

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sen. James Leewright, R-Bristow, said Wednesday that he will not seek another term in the Oklahoma Senate.

Leewright represents Senate District 12, which includes all of Creek County and part of Tulsa County.

“Being a member of the Oklahoma Senate has been the honor of a lifetime, but after much prayer and thoughtful consideration, I have decided not to seek re-election,” Leewright said in a written statement.

“I have never viewed public office as a life-long career. I believe we’re called on to serve our fellow citizens, then return to the private sector. That’s what I have decided to do.”

First elected to the Oklahoma House of Representatives in 2014, Leewright was named vice chair of the House Banking Committee and was assistant majority whip.

In 2016, he was elected to the Senate and was appointed vice chair of the Business, Commerce and Tourism Committee. He was the only member of his freshman class chosen to help lead a committee.

Leewright, an assistant majority floor leader of the Senate, currently serves as chair of Business, Commerce and Tourism and holds seats on the committees for Agriculture and Wildlife, Judiciary, and Rules and the Appropriations Subcommittee on Select Agencies.

“I want to thank the citizens of Senate District 12 for their tremendous support, input and friendship, and, of course, I could not have done this job without the love and support of my wife, Cari, and our children,” Leewright said.

“I also want to thank Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat for the faith he placed in me, my fellow members, and our staff for their dedication and hard work. I will always cherish my time in this chamber. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you all.” ​

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.