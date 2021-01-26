State seeks to recover $1.8 million after mask order fails to materialize

OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorney General Mike Hunter filed a lawsuit in district court on Tuesday requesting more than $1.8 million he says a company owes the state for not delivering four orders of personal protective equipment the Oklahoma Department of Health placed in March.
The state alleges that Casey Bradford, who is co-manager and an owner of Tulsa-based PPE Supplies LLC, misrepresented facts to the state that if he were paid up front for half the cost of one purchase order, he could expedite the shipment of protective masks for delivery to the state within two weeks.
Officials with the Department of Health made the 50% deposit of $2.125 million for 1.2 million masks.
Hunter said his office has exhausted other remedies for reimbursement from Bradford.
“The state cannot afford to be left on the hook for that money, which funds critical programs for Oklahomans,” Hunter said. “It’s unfortunate, but when traditional mediation methods fail, our only option is through the court system. We refuse to stand idle when a vendor doesn’t uphold their end of an agreement, especially during a global pandemic when there will be real consequences for Oklahomans and the Department of Health if that money is not returned.”
Bradford had not responded to a request for comment late Tuesday afternoon.
PPE Supplies LLC was formed on March 23, the same day the first purchase order was made by the Department of Health.
Toward the end of March, Bradford, a resident of Rogers County, said the shipment was delayed that but half of the 1 million masks purchased should be in Oklahoma City in a few days.
In April, after the state still had not received its order, Bradford told officials he was going to China to supervise the shipment of masks because the issue was with the shipping process.
The state said it later discovered that Bradford and his company’s assurance of having an on-hand supply of masks in China to fill the orders was false.
After the State Department of Health canceled all four orders, officials asked for the $2.125 million deposit back. Bradford has refunded a partial payment of $300,000.
