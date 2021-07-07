State revenue hits records in June

Gross revenue to the state treasury in June broke records for the month and the fiscal year that ended June 30, State Treasurer Randy McDaniel said Wednesday.

Those records were due in part to changes in income tax filing deadlines that moved some 2019 tax payments into the fiscal year just past and 2020 payments from April into June this year.

Nevertheless, McDaniel reported strong growth in sales and use tax receipts, which were not affected by the delayed deadlines, as well as in lesser revenue sources.

Gross receipts are all taxes paid to the state treasury, including those collected on behalf of local governments and money returned to taxpayers as rebates and refunds.

“The economic picture in Oklahoma is still developing, but it’s clearly much improved from where we were a year ago during the depths of the pandemic,” McDaniel said in a press release.

He said gross receipts were $1.54 billion in June, a record for that month, and $14.32 billion for the fiscal year, the most for any 12-month period in the state's history.