State revenue hits records in June

Gross revenue to the state treasury in June broke records for the month and the fiscal year that ended June 30, State Treasurer Randy McDaniel said Wednesday.
Those records were due in part to changes in income tax filing deadlines that moved some 2019 tax payments into the fiscal year just past and 2020 payments from April into June this year.
Nevertheless, McDaniel reported strong growth in sales and use tax receipts, which were not affected by the delayed deadlines, as well as in lesser revenue sources.
Gross receipts are all taxes paid to the state treasury, including those collected on behalf of local governments and money returned to taxpayers as rebates and refunds.
“The economic picture in Oklahoma is still developing, but it’s clearly much improved from where we were a year ago during the depths of the pandemic,” McDaniel said in a press release.
He said gross receipts were $1.54 billion in June, a record for that month, and $14.32 billion for the fiscal year, the most for any 12-month period in the state's history.
The treasurer's report acknowledged that some of the boost in corporate and personal income tax is likely to be the result of $10 billion in federal relief funds injected into Oklahoma's economy over the past 18 months, but it was cautiously optimistic about continued growth.
One reason for that is a spurt in oil and gas severance taxes. Those taxes directly contribute a relatively small portion of state revenue but are considered a leading indicator of economic activity.
Oil and gas tax receipts this June tripled the receipts from the same month a year ago.
Personal and corporate income tax receipts for fiscal year 2021 totaled $5.52 billion, a 21% increase from the previous year.
Sales and use tax receipts, the state's other major revenue stream, totaled $5.82 billion, an increase of 6.3%.
The sales and use receipts include local taxes the state collects and sends to municipalities and counties.