State responds to lawsuit seeking to stop privatization of health care

OKLAHOMA CITY — State law allows the Oklahoma Health Care Authority to pursue managed care without specific details of the change being mandated by the Legislature, the agency says in a legal brief in response to a lawsuit seeking to stop it.
The Oklahoma Health Care Authority and its chief executive officer, Kevin Corbett, are defendants in the suit filed last month with the Oklahoma Supreme Court, which is asked to assume original jurisdiction.
Gov. Kevin Stitt has been a strong advocate for converting the state's Medicaid system to managed care — or privatization — while many lawmakers have said they oppose it and were left out of the decision-making process.
The suit seeks an injunction against moving forward with managed care until the Legislature can review it.
The Oklahoma Health Care Authority, the state’s Medicaid agency, recently announced contracts with four companies for more than $2 million to proceed with managed care, despite opposition from lawmakers and health care organizations.
The plaintiffs include the Oklahoma State Medical Association, the Oklahoma Dental Association, the Oklahoma Osteopathic Association, the Oklahoma Society of Anesthesiologists and the Oklahoma Chapter of the Academy of Pediatrics.
Critics of managed care say it will reduce provider rates, forcing many health care providers to drop Medicaid patients. Supporters say it is needed to increase positive health outcomes and save the state money.
“The OHCA needs to act in order to improve the health of Oklahomans,” the agency said in its response brief. “America’s Health Ranking rated the state 46th” in the nation.
Under managed care, a fixed dollar amount per month per Medicaid enrollee is provided for services by providers who contract with managed care organizations.
Currently, the state uses a fee-for-service system.
The OHCA's response to the suit says the Legislature gave the agency broad authority to administer Medicaid, including the power to implement a managed care program.
Petitioners argue incorrectly that the OHCA is limited to a fee-for-service model, the brief says.
“Even if the statutes were not explicit, the OHCA’s long standing practice of utilizing managed care including capitation would be controlling,” the brief says. “Further, had the OHCA exceeded its authority with respect to managed care, the Legislature would have clarified that somewhere in its numerous amending of the Oklahoma Health Care Authority Act and the Medicaid Reform Act.”
The OHCA urged the state’s high court to take the case and resolve the issue.
As of January, some 946,412 people were enrolled in the state’s SoonerCare Medicaid program.
Voters on June 30 approved State Question 802 by a vote of 50.49%. The measure expanded Medicaid to make another 175,000 to 200,000 people eligible.
Lawmakers are now trying to come up with a way to pay for the additional enrollees, a cost estimated to be about $164 million.
Years ago, the state used managed care, but it opted out when costs continued to rise and providers began dropping out, which created gaps in coverage.