State Republican voter registration advantage continues to grow

Voter registration lists are constantly updated with new, canceled and changed registrations, but the deletion of registrations deemed inactive is a more complicated process. That, and the cyclical nature of elections, causes registration numbers to rise and fall in two-year and four-year cycles.

At 2,272,252, registrations were actually higher across the board a year ago, two months after the 2020 presidential election. At that time there were 1.14 million Republicans, 748,222 Democrats, 369,349 independents and 15,734 Libertarians.

In Oklahoma, primary elections are exclusive to registered party members, though parties can choose to allow independent voters. Democrats opted to open their primary to independents in 2022 and 2023, as they have in previous elections. Republicans did not.

A recent Oklahoma Watch story quoted Erika Wright, an administrator of the Oklahoma Rural Schools Coalition Facebook group with more than 6,000 members, as encouraging others to switch parties in order to be able to vote in the Republican primary for state superintendent of education.