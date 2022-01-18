State Republican voter registration advantage continues to grow

The Oklahoma State Election Board counted 2,218,374 registered voters on Jan. 15 following the board's biennial deletion of inactive registrations.
That compares to 2,090,107 on the same date in 2020, an increase of 6.1%.
Just over half the registrations — 50.6% — are Republican, with the rest divided among Democrats, Libertarians and independents.
Only the Democratic total declined from 2020 to 2022.
Statewide, registered Republicans increased from just over 1 million two years ago to 1.12 million. The number of registered independents increased from 332,111 to 381,088 and Libertarians from 11,171 to 17,981.
Democratic registration declined from 738,256 to 696,723.
The statewide registrations follow a decades-long trend.
Tulsa County registrations totaled 367,526, up 6.4% from two years earlier with all four registration categories gaining.
Tulsa County Republican registrations were 179,364 on Jan. 15, compared to 172,917 on that date in 2020. Democratic registrations went from 113,958 to 116,988; independents from 56,627 to 67,916; and Libertarians from 1,885 to 3,258.
Voter registration lists are constantly updated with new, canceled and changed registrations, but the deletion of registrations deemed inactive is a more complicated process. That, and the cyclical nature of elections, causes registration numbers to rise and fall in two-year and four-year cycles.
At 2,272,252, registrations were actually higher across the board a year ago, two months after the 2020 presidential election. At that time there were 1.14 million Republicans, 748,222 Democrats, 369,349 independents and 15,734 Libertarians.
In Oklahoma, primary elections are exclusive to registered party members, though parties can choose to allow independent voters. Democrats opted to open their primary to independents in 2022 and 2023, as they have in previous elections. Republicans did not.
A recent Oklahoma Watch story quoted Erika Wright, an administrator of the Oklahoma Rural Schools Coalition Facebook group with more than 6,000 members, as encouraging others to switch parties in order to be able to vote in the Republican primary for state superintendent of education.
So far, no Democrat has filed for that race.
Every congressional seat and all major state elective offices in Oklahoma are held by Republicans.