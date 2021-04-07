State representative says outlawing abortion more important than ending slavery

Outlawing abortion is more important than abolishing slavery in the 19th century was, a state lawmaker in step with the anti-abortion rights activists known as abolitionists said Wednesday.

"This is a cause of even greater significance," said Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Sallisaw, in presenting Senate Bill 612, by Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, to the House Public Health Committee on Wednesday.

SB 612 is the Senate version of similar legislation carried by Olsen on the House side. It seeks to criminalize all abortion except to save the life of a woman and admittedly runs contrary to prevailing federal court decisions.

"Will it be thrown out? Yes, that is a possibility," said Olsen. "But I refer back to the case of (William) Wilberforce in Great Britain."

Wilberforce was a British abolitionist who petitioned Parliament for decades to end slavery in the British Empire, a decision taken only after his death.

Olsen said outlawing abortion is even more important than ending slavery because "it deals with ending innocent life."