State representative says outlawing abortion is more important than ending slavery

When pressed on the matter by Rep. Ajay Pittman, D-Oklahoma City, Olsen said, "None of us would like to be killed. None of us would like to be a slave. If I had to choose, I'd rather be a slave."

Pittman, the only person of color on the committee, said Olsen's remarks illustrate how unaware many House members are.

"It was hateful and insensitive, and if (Olsen) doesn't understand why, that's a problem," Pittman said later.

"You think being a slave is better than death," Pittman said when asked her reaction to Olsen's comment. "Some of my ancestors might not agree. … You have no experience or context to know what it was like to be a slave."

Although Olsen and others often refer to abortion as murder or something very close to it, SB 612 does not treat it as such. Those convicted of performing abortions would be subject to a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and $100,000 fine.

Women upon whom the procedure is performed would not be charged and instead would be considered unwitting victims of a "predatory abortion industry."