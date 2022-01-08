State Rep. Terry O'Donnell resigns leadership post because of indictment

State Rep. Terry O’Donnell, R-Catoosa, said late Thursday he is resigning his No. 2 leadership position but intends to stay in the Oklahoma House of Representatives and fight corruption charges brought last month by an Oklahoma County grand jury.

“My wife and I are INNOCENT and WE WILL FIGHT BACK, and vigorously defend our integrity,” O’Donnell said in a written statement.

O’Donnell said he and his wife were voluntarily processed Thursday night at the Midwest City jail as part of the legal process. They were not held.

O’Donnell, who until Thursday was the House’s speaker pro tem, and his wife, Teresa O’Donnell, were indicted Dec. 17 on eight counts stemming from their actions concerning a Catoosa tag agency that was in effect transferred to Teresa O’Donnell following her mother’s death in 2019.

As a member of House leadership, Terry O’Donnell sponsored and voted for bills in 2018 and 2019 that lifted bans on legislators and their families having financial interests in tag agencies. The legislation also made it easier for tag agents to designate successors.

Terry O’Donnell has maintained that the legislation did not anticipate his mother-in-law’s death in July 2019.