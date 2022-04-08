Dills represents House District 69, which currently includes parts of Jenks, south Tulsa and Bixby, but has been redrawn to include less of the two suburbs and more of Tulsa.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to represent my district and to advance policy that has improved the state of Oklahoma," Dills said in a press release. "But I have decided it is best that I not seek reelection to the State House at this time. I'm excited about what the future holds as I'm leaving all options on the table. One thing is for certain, I will continue to invest my time and resources in my local community."