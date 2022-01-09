State Rep. Sean Roberts says he'll file Texas-type abortion bill

State Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, on Friday became the first Oklahoma legislator to say he intends to file anti-abortion legislation for the coming session similar to Texas’ Senate Bill 8.

The Texas law, which is still being litigated, allows private citizens with no direct connection to the woman or fetus involved to sue anyone they think has facilitated an abortion for a woman who is past about six weeks of pregnancy.

It is unclear whether Roberts intends to include that six-week provision in his legislation.

“The pro-life citizens of Oklahoma should have the ability to help hold these doctors accountable,” Roberts said in a press release. “Individual citizens are an extremely important part of making sure that we are protecting the lives of the unborn. This legislation puts principle into action, and I am going to fight extremely hard to get it passed during the upcoming session.”

The press release says Roberts’ bill would allow anyone to sue a provider who performs “an abortion after conception” unless the procedure is “triage” to save the mother’s life.