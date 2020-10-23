 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Question 805 draws support, opposition from public figures

State Question 805 draws support, opposition from public figures

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
102320-tul-nws-okmisinformation-p1

Kris Steele, executive director of Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform, along with supporters for State Question 805 address misinformation and new endorsements during a press conference at the state Capitol on Thursday.

 CHRIS LANDSBERGER, THE OKLAHOMAN

State Question 805 supporters announced a string of endorsements Thursday morning to combat what they described as misinformation against the reform less than two weeks from the Nov. 3 election.

More than 100 individuals and organizations were listed as supporting the state question, which would prohibit the use of sentence enhancements for those convicted of repeat nonviolent offenses.

Former Govs. Brad Henry and David Walters, state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and Oklahoma County Commissioner Carrie Blumert are among those publicly endorsing SQ 805. Others include the Oklahoma Conference of Churches and Mental Health Association Oklahoma.

Read the full story online at Oklahoman.com. (Some stories require a subscription.)

kbranch@oklahoman.com

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News