State Question 805 draws support, opposition from public figures

State Question 805 supporters announced a string of endorsements Thursday morning to combat what they described as misinformation against the reform less than two weeks from the Nov. 3 election.

More than 100 individuals and organizations were listed as supporting the state question, which would prohibit the use of sentence enhancements for those convicted of repeat nonviolent offenses.

Former Govs. Brad Henry and David Walters, state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and Oklahoma County Commissioner Carrie Blumert are among those publicly endorsing SQ 805. Others include the Oklahoma Conference of Churches and Mental Health Association Oklahoma.