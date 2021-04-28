 Skip to main content
State population just short of 4 million in 2020 Census
State population just short of 4 million in 2020 Census

042821-tul-nws-okcensus-p1

A sign encouraging Oklahomans to participate in the 2020 Census sits near the state Capitol last year. Figures released Monday show that the state grew to just short of 4 million people in the 2020 count.

 DOUG HOKE, The Oklahoman file

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s population grew to just short of 4 million residents in the U.S. Census count last year, but the state remained the 28th largest in the nation, according to figures released Monday.

The official headcount showed Oklahoma with 3,959,353 residents. That was an increase of 208,002 people, or 5.5%, from the 2010 Census.

The state will continue to have five seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, the number it has had since losing a seat after the 2000 Census.

The United States had a total population of 331,449,281, including all 50 states and the District of Columbia, on April 1, 2020, the official day of the census. That was an increase of 22.7 million people, or 7.4% from 2010. The growth rate was the second slowest in U.S. history, the Census Bureau said.

Click here to read the full story on the Oklahoman website. A subscription may be required. 

