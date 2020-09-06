State official now pushes visitors to Oklahoma the way he once pushed voters

And the parks have been given a workout. Pinnell acknowledged a lot of that had to do with COVID-19 and the limits it placed on travel and indoor activities, but he also said the state took advantage of the situation.

One important element of that, Pinnell and Mullins said, was quickly shifting gears last spring to put up an “OK Here We Go” campaign.

The department also launched a mobile trip planner app that has 265,000 users and posts weekly “road trip” episodes to a YouTube channel approaching 14,000 subscribers.

With all of this, the objective is be as targeted as possible, and to get more even more targeted every time the department gleans one more piece of information about a prospective visitor, either from out of state or an Oklahoman who just wants to find a new fishing hole.

But Pinnell is quick to say it is not all about marketing. Just like a political candidate, a tourism destination has to deliver.

“If we’re going to have that many people visiting Oklahoma, or that many Oklahomans traveling around (are) being more intrigued by their own state because of the OK Here We Go campaign, then we better be ready for it,” he said, referring to the big jump in state park usage.