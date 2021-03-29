State, nonprofit seeking volunteer groups for annual highway cleanup effort

The state Department of Transportation and the nonprofit Keep Oklahoma Beautiful are seeking volunteer groups for an annual state cleanup effort for highways and other areas.
The 32nd annual Oklahoma Trash Off is set for April 17, and the cleanup effort will run through May 31.
To register for either event, groups, counties and individuals may go to keepoklahomabeautiful.com or call 405-286-9141.
"Oklahoma TRASH-OFF triumphantly returns after last year’s event was postponed due to the pandemic," ODOT said in a news release.
"Even with the closures, Keep Oklahoma Beautiful was able to partner with 49 Great American Cleanup community events in 2020. They had 3,405 participants who collected nearly 700,000 pounds of litter and cleaned 328 miles of roads, which is the distance from Oklahoma City to Boise City."
Typically, volunteer efforts save the state about $5 million a year in cleanup savings, the agency said.
“We remain beyond grateful for the communities and volunteers that continue to support the cleaning of this beautiful state,” ODOT beautification coordinator Melody Johnson said. “We look forward to seeing dedicated volunteers bring back the energy and passion in full force during our upcoming TRASH-OFF.”
Keep Oklahoma Beautiful provides Trash Off supplies and promotional items, including cash grants, trash bags and water, to participants.
ODOT distributes supplies to each of the 77 county maintenance yards, where they are picked up by volunteers.
This year’s participants are advised to use gloves at all times, keep proper distancing and mask up when around others in keeping with COVID-19 precautions, keep any children closely supervised and follow all state and local health guidelines.
Keep America Beautiful recognized ODOT and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority with the national 2020 State Agency Partnership Recognition Award for continued involvement with the Great American Cleanup. Both ODOT and OTA also earned the national honor in 2019.
Oklahoma’s Great American Cleanup is sponsored by ODOT, Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, OTA, Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, OG&E, Waste Management and Oklahoma Beverage Association.