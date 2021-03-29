State, nonprofit seeking volunteer groups for annual highway cleanup effort

The state Department of Transportation and the nonprofit Keep Oklahoma Beautiful are seeking volunteer groups for an annual state cleanup effort for highways and other areas.

The 32nd annual Oklahoma Trash Off is set for April 17, and the cleanup effort will run through May 31.

To register for either event, groups, counties and individuals may go to keepoklahomabeautiful.com or call 405-286-9141.

"Oklahoma TRASH-OFF triumphantly returns after last year’s event was postponed due to the pandemic," ODOT said in a news release.

"Even with the closures, Keep Oklahoma Beautiful was able to partner with 49 Great American Cleanup community events in 2020. They had 3,405 participants who collected nearly 700,000 pounds of litter and cleaned 328 miles of roads, which is the distance from Oklahoma City to Boise City."

Typically, volunteer efforts save the state about $5 million a year in cleanup savings, the agency said.