State monthly revenue tops $2B for the first time

April gross state tax revenue topped $2 billion for the first time in a single month, state Treasurer Randy McDaniel said Wednesday.

Last month's receipts continued a sharply upward trend line in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and a surge in oil and natural gas prices. McDaniel, though, warned of potential trouble ahead.

“Record performance numbers point to the strength of the state economy,” McDaniel said in a news release. “Even so, there are signs that would urge some caution going forward. Sales and use tax receipts are up by less than the rate of inflation, and gross production and motor vehicle revenues are lower than collections of last April.”

Gross revenue consists of all taxes paid to the treasury, including those collected on behalf of local governments and money subsequently returned to taxpayers as refunds and rebates.

April gross revenue totaled $2.04 billion, breaking the previous single-month record of $1.58 billion set in April 2019, prior to the pandemic.

Last April's gross revenue came in at $1.49 billion.

Gross revenue over the past 12 months totaled a record $16.42 billion, or 20% more than the previous 12 months. Corporate income taxes payments topped $1 billion in a 12-month period for the first time.

All income tax collections in April totaled $1.1 billion, nearly double last April's.

Historically, April is the high-water month for income taxes, although pattern was disrupted over the past two years as filing deadlines were extended in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.

The state's other principal revenue source, sales and use taxes, were less robust in April. Combined they rose only 2.9% over the previous April, to $584.6.

Gross production, motor vehicle and the "other" category that includes motor fuel, alcohol and medical marijuana were all down from the same month a year ago.

