State makes first deposit this fiscal year to Rainy Day Fund

Oklahoma has made the first fiscal year 2022 deposit to the state's constitutional reserve, commonly known as the Rainy Day Fund, the Office of Management and Enterprise Services announced.

The disclosure was included in OMES' monthly general revenue report, which said general revenue receipts in January were 29% higher than projected and 48.3% higher than the same month a year ago.

“Collections continue to be strong with income tax, sales tax and gross production tax," said OMES Executive Director and state Chief Operating Officer Steven Harpe. "Oil prices are at a seven-year high, a major factor in the above-estimate performance."

Direct taxes on oil and gas production generate a relatively small share of Oklahoma's state tax revenue but are seen as a major driver of sales and income taxes, which are the two biggest sources.

General revenue provides most of the state's regular operating income.

January general revenue totaled $886.1 million, which was $199.2 million more than the estimate used in the FY 2022 budget, and $288.5 million more than received from January 2021.