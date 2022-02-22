State looking to lure huge company to eastern Oklahoma, governor says

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday confirmed that officials are trying to lure a huge company to eastern Oklahoma.

Oklahoma is reportedly competing with Kansas for an electric vehicle battery factory, the Kansas City Star has reported. The Kansas Legislature recently approved $1.2 billion in economic development incentives in an effort to lure it to that state.

Stitt brought up the state's efforts to lure a company during a news conference following an Oklahoma Turnpike Authority meeting where a 15-year, $5 billion pike expansion and improvement project was approved. The governor did not name the company the state is pursuing.

Stitt said huge companies rely on infrastructure.

“The Legislature is working through all that stuff right now,” Stitt said when asked about specific incentives the state would offer. “There are some packages through there.”

Stitt said he spoke Monday with the House Republican caucus about the effort.