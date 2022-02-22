State looking to lure huge company to eastern Oklahoma, governor says

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday confirmed that officials are trying to lure a huge company to eastern Oklahoma.
Oklahoma is reportedly competing with Kansas for an electric vehicle battery factory, the Kansas City Star has reported. The Kansas Legislature recently approved $1.2 billion in economic development incentives in an effort to lure it to that state.
Stitt brought up the state's efforts to lure a company during a news conference following an Oklahoma Turnpike Authority meeting where a 15-year, $5 billion pike expansion and improvement project was approved. The governor did not name the company the state is pursuing.
Stitt said huge companies rely on infrastructure.
“The Legislature is working through all that stuff right now,” Stitt said when asked about specific incentives the state would offer. “There are some packages through there.”
Stitt said he spoke Monday with the House Republican caucus about the effort.
“It is kind of an add on to the Quality Jobs Act for major companies that are going to invest in over a billion dollars,” the governor said. “I think the package says if they are going to invest in over a billion dollars and hire over 1,000 employees, there will be an added benefit to the Quality Jobs plan.”
A number of measures before the Legislature make changes to the Quality Jobs Act.
The Oklahoma Quality Jobs Act provides cash payments to companies that create well-paying jobs and promote economic development, according to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.
Stitt was cut off by his spokesman, Charlie Hannema, before answering a more specific question.
“We are not going to talk about the specifics on — there is an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) with what company we are pitching,” the governor said. “Listen, we are open for business in Oklahoma. Part of our method of showing Oklahoma is open for business is investing in infrastructure, and this is a super exciting announcement for the state of Oklahoma.”
The Kansas City Star has reported that Oklahoma site under consideration is the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor.
Stitt and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat’s office have been tight-lipped about the incentive package, refusing to respond to emails and phone calls about the issue.
