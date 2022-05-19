State Legislature sends controversial school restroom bill to Gov. Kevin Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill that would require students to use the restroom that corresponds with the sex listed on their birth certificate was advanced by the Oklahoma Legislature on Thursday.

Schools would be required to make reasonable accommodations for students who do not want to follow the requirement.

Students who are transgender would be allowed to use a single-occupancy restroom or changing room if they "are suffering from gender dysphoria," said Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, the Senate author.

Saying it is a scientific fact that there are two sexes, male and female, Bullard said he was trying to protect people from being compelled beyond their will to live in "someone else’s fantasy."

"Oklahoma parents are waking up to the fact that if they do not get in this game and if they do not go forth and confront the problems in schools and society, we will not have freedom much longer," Bullard said. "The fact being confronted here today is about our safety. Do we allow the demand of 1% to make the freedoms of the 99% vanish?"

If Senate Bill 615 becomes law, schools that fail to comply could lose up to 5% of their state funding.

The measure also would give parents and legal guardians a cause of action to sue schools that do not comply.

Senate Bill 615 passed the Senate by a vote of 38-7. A few hours later, the Oklahoma House passed it by a vote of 69-14, with 17 members not voting.

The measure passed with an emergency clause, meaning it would become law with the governor’s signature.

Democrats peppered Bullard with questions.

Sen. Jo Anna Dossett, D-Tulsa, asked whether students would be punished for going to the restroom.

Bullard said they would not.

Sen. Julia Kirk, D-Oklahoma City, asked whether the school would be checking the gender of the child who is the subject of a complaint.

Bullard said no, that that determination would be made by the student's birth certificate, which is already on file with the school.

Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, asked how many other situations involved a 5% reduction in state funds for violating the law.

“None that I am aware of,” Bullard said.

He said the financial penalty was hefty but that the solution was to follow the law.

The State Board of Education would determine whether a school was in violation, Bullard said.

Matthews said he was concerned that political appointees of the governor would be making a decision and not the legal system.

“This bill seems to be a political statement at this time,” he said.

The measure “is a blatant attack on 2SLGBTQ+students, especially our trans, Two Spirit, and gender nonconforming youth who deserve safety, security, and the opportunity to thrive,” said Nicole McAfee, Freedom Oklahoma executive director.

