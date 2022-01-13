State leaders celebrate U.S. Supreme Court vaccine business mandate ruling, lament health-care workers aspect

Oklahoma's political leaders praised Thursday's U.S. Supreme Court decision blocking a Biden administration COVID-19 vaccinate-or-test order for large employers while also indicating disappointment that the court left in place a similar mandate for most health care workers.

The rulings do not address the right of individual businesses to require vaccinations or other COVID-19 precautions.

"The Supreme Court’s decision to strike down President Biden’s unlawful vaccine mandates for businesses is an important victory for the individual freedom of Oklahomans and every citizen of this great nation," Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a written statement.

“From the beginning I have maintained that the vaccine should be a personal choice," Stitt said. "While I am pleased with the Court’s decision regarding businesses, I am disappointed in its decision to even temporarily uphold the (health care worker) vaccine mandate. No American should lose their job over a vaccine, especially our brave health care workers who have been on the front lines of this pandemic.

"Today’s ruling will not only affect them, but it will also hurt our hospitals’ ability to care for patients during a nationwide staffing shortage."