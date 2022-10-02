State lawmakers' disagreement sidelines $35.7 million for federally-funded Tulsa projects

More than $95 million in ARPA projects — including at least $35.7 million for the Tulsa area — did not get a vote during Thursday’s special legislative session because of a dispute over a $2.8 million allocation to the Oklahoma City YWCA, Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, confirmed Friday.

More than $1 billion in American Rescue Plan Act appropriations were approved in the special state legislative session last week.

“The House (of Representatives) wanted to make some changes that we didn’t find agreeable at that time, but we’re working extremely well with our House counterparts. I’m confident we’ll come up with a solution by the next session,” Treat said.

That session begins Feb. 6.

In the meantime, several other recipients are left hanging. From the Tulsa area, those include:

$30 million for Oasis Fresh Markets to open three additional stores, including one in west Tulsa.

$700,000 for the Parent Child Center for domestic violence intervention.

$2 million toward construction of a new Family Safety Center near 28th Street and Sheridan Road.

$1 million for new air handling equipment and plumbing at The Spring near Sand Springs, which offers housing for targets of domestic violence and human trafficking.

$3 million to Food on the Move toward construction of a food hub — essentially a distribution and storage center.

Other affected projects include $30 million for Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma programs statewide and $25 million for expanded child care capacity.

The appropriations were bundled together because the money was to flow through the Department of Human Services.

The House and Senate each drafted bills to fund the recommendations of the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief. The House bill, HB 1020, would have funded all of the projects except the disputed YWCA allocation, but the Senate wouldn’t agree to it.

The House refused to sign off on the Senate version, which did include the YWCA project.

The $2.8 million at the center of the controversy is to provide housing for young adults aging out of foster care, but the exact nature of the disagreement was unclear.

Treat’s wife, Marissa Treat, is a member of the Oklahoma City YWCA’s Board of Directors, but the pro tem said he didn’t believe that is an issue.

Several Tulsa-area projects were included in the legislation that passed last week, including $38 million for a new mental health hospital and $50 million for an Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences laboratory.

