State House speaker says chamber won't hear school voucher bill

He said many rural school leaders are concerned that vouchers could hurt their districts because there are few options.

“That is why I feel the open transfer is a much more equitable policy,” McCall said.

The open transfer policy gives parents a choice, he said.

House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said her caucus heard from some Republicans who were not on board with a voucher plan, adding that some of the discontent comes from rural schools and communities where the public school is the only option.

“They are not seeking access to vouchers,” Virgin said. “They are not seeking access to school choice. So they feel that would take money away from their communities and send it to communities where there might be more options.”

Virgin said public dollars should go to public schools.

“I think the voucher bill in general has a pretty uphill battle in the House,” she said.

Treat spoke before McCall and touted his school voucher bill.

Lawmakers have put record amounts of money into public education and will continue to do that, Treat said.