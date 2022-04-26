State House sends another bill restricting abortion to governor

Oklahoma's Republican-controlled Legislature continued to lay plans Tuesday in the expectation that abortion rights' foundational Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision soon will be reversed or greatly modified.

A bill virtually outlawing the procedure altogether has already been signed into law this session, but on Tuesday the House of Representatives passed and sent to Gov. Kevin Stitt a bill designed to cover the circumstances should the high court modify but not reverse Roe outright.

Current state law immediately triggers a return to Oklahoma's pre-Roe abortion laws, which would ban the procedure under most circumstances.

Senate Bill 1555, by Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, would keep more recent relevant laws on the books should the court not completely overrule Roe's guarantee of women's constitutional right to abortion under certain circumstances.

Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City, argued abortion bans are immoral if not accompanied by state services sufficient to support the woman and child.

Bennett noted the state "ranks near the bottom if not at the bottom of nearly every category when it comes to children, mothers, health, life" and said abortion in the state "is a desperate attempt not to fall down a deep, dark void of financial troubles. Because that's what happens."

Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, said he agrees with Bennett on some points but said Bennett's arguments were irrelevant to the bill at hand. Echols said he would never apologize for "protecting all Oklahomans, including those in the womb."

SB 1555 passed 77-14 and goes to the governor, who is expected to sign it.

More intensely discussed and debated were two teacher-related bills presented by Speaker Pro Tem Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow.

SB 1119, by Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, would allow unlimited use of adjunct teachers in public schools. Adjuncts are currently limited to part-time and mostly fill a niche position, such as teaching American Sign Language or a technical course.

Adjuncts are not considered part of the regular faculty, are not subject to the minimum pay scale and do not have to be provided benefits.

Many of the educators in the chamber argued the bill further undermines professional standards and sets up administrators to hire anyone to teach anything and pay whatever they want.

Hilbert said administrators have no incentive to do that and said SB 1119 would be particularly beneficial to districts that have a hard time recruiting teachers.

The bill passed 68-25, with a handful of Republicans joining Democrats in opposition.

The grumbling had barely subsided when Hilbert brought up, SB 1579, by Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, which targets a handful of local teachers' union officials who, as part of the bargaining unit contract, remain listed as school employees, have offices on school property and are eligible for benefits and step raises even though they work full-time for the union.

The districts are reimbursed by the union for the officials' salaries.

Such arrangements are common in private industry and some public employee unions, including police and fire, but not in Oklahoma state government.

Hilbert compared the situation to a road contractor working for the Transportation Department or a political campaign consultant having an office in the Capitol, but when he referred to the union officials as "ghost employees" the gloves came off.

"This body's words and deeds matter," said Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa. "We are chasing away teachers and support staff. 'Sure, they don't need representation. Sure, they don't need certification.' Let's stop pretending this is about protecting taxpayer dollars. It's another hit-and-run attack on professional education."

Hilbert defended his education record and pointed out he has the only two bills still alive that could increase at least some teachers' compensation — which, all things considered, may inadvertently have reinforced his opponents' assertion that teachers are not a priority for leadership.

Of the bill itself, Hilbert said, "Someone not doing business for the state should not receive state benefits. It's as simple as that."

More than 20 Republicans, many with education and/or union ties, voted against the bill. It passed 53-37, with 51 votes needed for passage.

Both measures now go to the governor.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.