State House resolution on Israel draws flak

The Oklahoma House of Representatives' latest show of support for Israel encountered passionate opposition on Friday from the Legislature's only Muslim and from some Democrats who said the state should not be taking sides in that nation's latest armed conflict with Palestinians.
"What we're seeing is an ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people," said Rep. Mauree Turner, D-Oklahoma City, who is Muslim. "I'm trying to understand why we are write a value statement saying we want to aid in that."
Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, who introduced House Resolution 1037, seemed taken aback.
"I can't believe we're having this discussion about whether to support the state of Israel," McBride said after Turner and others continued to press him on the matter.
"All I know is that I'm a Christian," McBride said, then prompted by Majority Floor Leader, Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, added a quotation from Exodus: "I will bless those who bless you and curse those who curse you."
"I'm a Christian, too," said Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa. "Can you understand that if you had worded this more fairly ... to promote peace and not create a greater divide by picking sides?"
The Oklahoma House regularly passes measures, often introduced by McBride, supportive of Israel, and earlier Friday had welcomed to the House floor representatives of an Israeli aerospace firm moving to Tulsa.
The current conflict, which many view as a continuation of generational hostilities dating to the displacement of native Palestinians during the creation of Israel after World War II, has involved rocket attacks and caused more than 130 deaths.
Most of those have been Palestinians, including more than 30 children, according to the BBC.
The fighting stems from disputes in East Jerusalem over shared holy sites and attempts to move Palestinians.
Hamas, which controls the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, earlier this week fired rockets into Israeli territory, with some reaching Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.
Israel responded with air strikes against Gaza.
McBride and others noted that Hamas does not recognize Israel's right to exist and said Israel is the United States' leading ally in the region.
"I represent 39,000 people," McBride said, referring to the population of his district. "I would say 39,000 of them support this."
Adam Soltani, executive director of CAIR-OK, an Arab American organization, compared Israel's treatment of the Palestinians to the treatment of American Indians.
“What the Palestinian people have and continue to go through is no different than what the indigenous native people of America went through when European colonizers occupied their lands and destroyed every aspect of their life,” Soltani said in a written statement. “In a place like Oklahoma, where we are home to so many indigenous tribes and also the location that native Americans were sent on the Trail of Tears, we should be much more compassionate and understanding of human rights of all people.”