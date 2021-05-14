State House resolution on Israel draws flak

The current conflict, which many view as a continuation of generational hostilities dating to the displacement of native Palestinians during the creation of Israel after World War II, has involved rocket attacks and caused more than 130 deaths.

Most of those have been Palestinians, including more than 30 children, according to the BBC.

The fighting stems from disputes in East Jerusalem over shared holy sites and attempts to move Palestinians.

Hamas, which controls the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, earlier this week fired rockets into Israeli territory, with some reaching Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Israel responded with air strikes against Gaza.

McBride and others noted that Hamas does not recognize Israel's right to exist and said Israel is the United States' leading ally in the region.

"I represent 39,000 people," McBride said, referring to the population of his district. "I would say 39,000 of them support this."

Adam Soltani, executive director of CAIR-OK, an Arab American organization, compared Israel's treatment of the Palestinians to the treatment of American Indians.