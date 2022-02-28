State House committee moves bill declaring gun manufacturing and sales 'essential' during states of emergency

Also on the topic of constitutional rights, the House Higher Education and Career Tech Committee advanced legislation that would require public colleges and universities to survey students, faculty and staff every four years on the extent to which the institutions foster the First Amendment right to free speech.

In addition to the survey, the measure would instruct the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education to create an advisory "Free Speech Committee" to help guide policy on the issue.

Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, said his HB 3543 is intended to address concerns brought to him by someone formerly involved in the state's higher education system. Caldwell said the state regents would decide the committee's makeup.

"My goal in drafting this bill was not to be too prescriptive or restrictive," he said. "Tried to make sure the Board of Regents has autonomy. Wanted to make sure the individual institutions remain autonomous, as well."

Although some have complained that conservatives voices are being squelched on some state campuses, Caldwell said, "This is not dealing with a specific issue. I want to be clear about that."