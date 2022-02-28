State House committee moves bill declaring gun manufacturing and sales 'essential' during states of emergency

The manufacture and sale of firearms would be added to the growing list of activities classified as "essential" and not subject to closing by a governor during emergencies, including riots and other disorders, under legislation working its way through the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
House Bill 3157, by Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, also would eliminate whatever ability local governments still have to control the carrying of firearms and other "deadly weapons."
"The reason this is important is because this is a Second Amendment right. It's in the (U.S.) Constitution," said West.
The oft-debated Second Amendment reads: "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."
Whether that right extends to manufacturing and selling firearms is an unanswered question.
West said the legislation came out of an interim study on encouraging firearms manufacturing in the state, but on questioning he acknowledged that no manufacturer had requested the exemption.
HB 3157 passed the House County and Municipal Government Committee on a 7-2 vote and can now be heard by the full House.
Also on the topic of constitutional rights, the House Higher Education and Career Tech Committee advanced legislation that would require public colleges and universities to survey students, faculty and staff every four years on the extent to which the institutions foster the First Amendment right to free speech.
In addition to the survey, the measure would instruct the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education to create an advisory "Free Speech Committee" to help guide policy on the issue.
Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, said his HB 3543 is intended to address concerns brought to him by someone formerly involved in the state's higher education system. Caldwell said the state regents would decide the committee's makeup.
"My goal in drafting this bill was not to be too prescriptive or restrictive," he said. "Tried to make sure the Board of Regents has autonomy. Wanted to make sure the individual institutions remain autonomous, as well."
Although some have complained that conservatives voices are being squelched on some state campuses, Caldwell said, "This is not dealing with a specific issue. I want to be clear about that."
He then read what he said was a quote from a student "at one of our larger institutions."
"Sharing political opinions seems like a idea, and it has consequences no matter which way you lean," it read. "That being said, I believe everyone should be able to express these things."
Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, and Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater, who have the state's two largest universities in their districts, were wary of the measure, but it passed easily over their objections and also is now eligible to be heard by the full House.