State House bill would give parents tax credits for personally paying their children's teachers extra

Public school parents would get a tax credit for giving their kids' teachers a little extra money under legislation passed Wednesday by the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

House Bill 3351, by Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, would allow a 100% credit on donations of up to $1,000 per child to what amounts to bonuses for specified teachers. The credits would be capped at a total of $5 million per year.

Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, who is carrying the bill for McCall, said there are some potential problems with the proposal, but he said those should not be allowed to "make perfect the enemy of the good."

"I don't think this is an end-all, be-all," said Echols. "I agree … there needs to be … continued investment in education. It's not a one-size fits-all. But I do believe what would happen as a result of this bill is that more money would go to education."

The concern was that most of the money would go to schools that need it the least — those with parents who could afford to contribute the $1,000 per child maximum.

"Wouldn't you agree this might end up increasing the inequities we already see between (schools) whose parents can already do something like this and parents who don't have the means to increase their child's teacher's salary?" asked Minority Floor Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman.

Echols said there are other ways to address low-income districts.

Under the terms of the bill, the contributions could only be made anonymously, only by parents and only for the benefit of specific teachers. It would leave determining the details of the transactions to the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

Several members were skeptical that the identity of donors could remain secret, with one representative speculating that the bonuses could cause faculty infighting over the children of a community's best-heeled residents. Others questioned the possibility of favoritism — or the expectation of favoritism — based on which parents contributed the most.

Echols said he didn't believe that parents, by and large, would try to "manipulate" teachers through the program.

The bill passed 71-24, with a handful of Republicans joining all Democrats in opposition, and now heads to the Senate.

Also passed and sent to the Senate Wednesday:

• Two more bills that deal with voting and elections. They passed amid overarching discussions about whether these and similar measures knocking around the Capitol would actually enhance Oklahomans' confidence in the system or undermine it.

"I find it kind of funny that the party that loses all the elections in this state is the one defending the election system," said Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City.

HB 3046, by Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore, would ban private money from the state's election apparatus.

According to state officials, local election boards received about $3.5 million in grants during the 2020 election cycle to help pay for the additional costs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Much larger sums went into swing states that helped decide the election's outcome, with Wisconsin's Republican-controlled Legislature in particular zeroing in on grants to areas that voted Democratic.

Lepak said the use of private money is "bad optics" and sows distrust.

Democrats didn't disagree but doubted that the Republican-led Legislature would make up for the lost grants. They pointed out that more than half the state's counties, many of them with heavy Republican concentrations, received the grants.

It was unclear to what extent the grants were one-time requests related to the added expense of holding a national election in the middle of a pandemic.

• HB 3364, by Rep. Eric Roberts, R-Oklahoma City, would add a step to requesting an absentee ballot through the State Election Board's voter portal by a requiring a unique identifying number.

Roberts said the step is similar to one required for other services offered through the portal, such as changing party registration, and would help verify the identity of the person requesting the ballot.

Democrats argued that mail-in absentee voters already must verify their identity through notarization of the ballot.

• HB 4386, by Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, would give a 35% pay raise to every Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer.

