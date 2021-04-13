State Health Department sues over pandemic purchase

OKLAHOMA CITY — Shortly after the start of the pandemic, the Oklahoma Health Department paid $890,416 upfront for 40 ventilators to prepare for the anticipated surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
By June, only two had been delivered.
Now health officials want their money back.
The Oklahoma Health Department on Monday sued A&K Distributors LLC in Oklahoma County District Court over the April 10, 2020, purchase.
