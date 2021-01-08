 Skip to main content
State gross tax receipts hang tough in turbulent year

Oklahoma State Capitol (copy)

According to the treasurer's office, the state's two major revenue sources, individual income taxes and sales taxes, were off 2% and 4%, respectively. The sales tax drop was partially offset by a 10% increase in use tax collections.

 Tulsa World file

Gross tax receipts to Oklahoma's state treasury were off .4 percent in December from the same month a year ago — not good, but not nearly as bad as many expected.

“The state has exceeded expectations during a year most of us would like to forget," Treasurer Randy McDaniel said in a press release. "Hopefully, we will see improvement in the months ahead as the (COVID-19) vaccine becomes widely available.”

For calendar year 2020, gross tax receipts were 3.8% below 2019, McDaniel said.

That, in a year in which a global pandemic sharply curtailed economic activity leading to massive unemployment, was a better performance than expected.

Total collections in 2020 were $13.19 billion, down $520.9 million from a year ago, with $400 million of that attributable to lower oil and gas tax receipts.

Gross December receipts were $1.16 billion, a drop of 4.8 million from the same month a year ago.

Gross receipts to the treasury are all taxes paid to the state, including those collected on behalf of local governments and money returned to taxpayers in the form of refunds and rebates.

Sales and use tax collections combined actually rose 3.6% in December.

Corporate income tax, while a very small part of state revenue, grew 15% over the past year.

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

