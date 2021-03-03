State gross tax receipts down slightly from previous year

Gross tax receipts paid to the Oklahoma state treasury were 0.6% lower in February than in the same month a year ago, Treasurer Randy McDaniel said Wednesday.

Gross receipts are all taxes paid to the treasury, including those collected on behalf of local governments and money later returned to taxpayers as refunds and rebates.

February's receipts were buoyed by a nearly 8% increase in state and local sales tax collections, which McDaniel said may have been the result of federal COVID relief payments.

Sales tax receipts, the primary source of revenue for Oklahoma municipalities and one of two main state revenue streams, accounted for $384.5 million of February's $950.8 million in total collections.

Use taxes — sales taxes paid on goods bought out of state — added $64.6 million, an increase of 22% from the previous year.

Income tax receipts, the state's other major revenue source, declined slightly to $292 million because of a sharp drop in corporate income tax receipts.

Gross production taxes continued to lag far behind previous highs, but medical marijuana continued strong gains.