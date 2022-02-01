State getting $78 million to cap leaking wells, an additional $200 million expected

Oklahoma could be eligible to receive as much as $300 million from a newly created federal fund to cap abandoned oil and gas wells, the state's secretary of energy and environment confirmed Tuesday.

"We've already identified nearly 17,000 sites," Ken Wagner said after the first round of allocations was announced by the White House.

Oklahoma's initial eligibility is $78.2 million, but Wagner said he believes the state will receive an additional $200 million or more over the five-year life of the program.

By comparison, Oklahoma currently budgets $4 million a year to cap abandoned wells, and often does not spend the entire amount, Wagner said. He attributed that to difficulty in the contracting process.

"We got a lot of money because we have an existing program, but it clearly hasn't operated at the efficiency to accelerate to spend $78 million," Wagner said.

"The goal is not to spend $78 million, but to cap as many wells and put as many people to work as we can as efficiently as possible."