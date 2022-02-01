State getting $78 million to cap leaking wells, an additional $200 million expected

Oklahoma could be eligible to receive as much as $300 million from a newly created federal fund to cap abandoned oil and gas wells, the state's secretary of energy and environment confirmed Tuesday.
"We've already identified nearly 17,000 sites," Ken Wagner said after the first round of allocations was announced by the White House.
Oklahoma's initial eligibility is $78.2 million, but Wagner said he believes the state will receive an additional $200 million or more over the five-year life of the program.
By comparison, Oklahoma currently budgets $4 million a year to cap abandoned wells, and often does not spend the entire amount, Wagner said. He attributed that to difficulty in the contracting process.
"We got a lot of money because we have an existing program, but it clearly hasn't operated at the efficiency to accelerate to spend $78 million," Wagner said.
"The goal is not to spend $78 million, but to cap as many wells and put as many people to work as we can as efficiently as possible."
Abandoned wells have been a problem in Oklahoma for more than a century. They often leak methane gas, brine and other pollutants into the environment, and have become a leading target of policymakers concerned about greenhouse gases. Although less common than carbon dioxide, on a volume basis methane is about 85 times more damaging to the atmosphere.
Besides addressing environmental concerns, supporters of the measure believe it will provide work for oil field-related businesses in a time of diminished exploration.
The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed in November included up to $4.7 billion for abandoned wells. On Tuesday, the White House announced it was making the first $1.15 billion of that available to 26 states, including Oklahoma, that had submitted notices of intent to apply for shares of those funds.
The plan here, Wagner said, is to ramp up the existing program overseen by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission and carried out by private contractors.
Wagner said red tape and the cost of gearing up for a relatively small number of wells under the current program has limited its effectiveness, but he's optimistic that the promise of as much as $300 million over five years will make the investment of time and money worthwhile to more potential contractors. He said he also hopes to simplify the contracting process.
Federal officials said Tuesday that 129,000 abandoned wells have been identified by the 26 states filing notices of interest, but experts say the real number could run into the millions. Just a few years ago, Oklahoma listed fewer than 3,000 abandoned wells, about one-sixth the number it now reports.
Although the infrastructure bill passed largely along party lines — and with zero votes from Oklahoma's congressional delegation — the idea of massive federal program to cap the nation's abandoned wells had some bipartisan support before it was rolled into the larger measure.