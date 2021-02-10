State general revenue takes sharp drop in January

State general revenue receipts cratered in January, falling almost 16% below projections and the same month a year ago, the Office of Management and Enterprise Services said late Tuesday.

The report comes one week before the state Board of Equalization certifies revenue for the Legislature's Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations.

General revenue accounts for almost all that total.

Despite January's $113.2 million shortfall, general revenue remains on track for the remainder of FY 2021, which ends June 30.

General revenue for the first seven months of the current fiscal year is $3.9 billion, which is $9.2 million above projections and $77 million more than the same seven months a year ago.

The general revenue fund's two primary sources, sales and individual income taxes, were both off significantly in January.

Personal income tax receipts were 14.2% below the estimate and 16% below the same month a year ago, while states sales tax was off 6.7% below the estimate but only slightly below the prior year.

Gross production taxes continued their recent weak performance, despite some signs of life in the natural gas category, coming in at 64.1% below projections and 69.4% below the prior year.