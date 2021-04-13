State general revenue receipts stay on track in March

Oklahoma state government remained on track for the current budget year in March as higher-than-expected income tax receipts pushed 3.5% higher than projected, the Office of Management and Enterprise Services said Tuesday.

For fiscal year 2021, which ends June 30, payments to the the state's general revenue fund are $4.8 billion, which is .6%, or $27.5 million, above the budgeted amount.

The fund, which accounts for about 70% of state appropriations, is $94.1 million, or 2%, above the first nine months of the previous fiscal year.

That is due in part to last year's three-month postponement of state and federal income tax deadlines, which pushed them into the current fiscal year.

“Oklahoma continues to exceed year-to-date collection estimates," said OMES Executive Director Steven Harpe. "As life starts to return to normal, post-pandemic, we hope to see this economic momentum continue forward.”

Payments to the general revenue fund totaled $489.3 million in March, which was slightly below the same month a year ago but above projections.

Total income tax collections were $180.9 million, which was 23.2% above the estimate but below the prior year.