 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State general revenue nearly 20% above projections half-way through fiscal year
0 Comments

State general revenue nearly 20% above projections half-way through fiscal year

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
State Capitol (copy)

Some Oklahoma lawmakers want to add to the $10 million appropriated to the attorney general to fight federal mandates.

 Tulsa World file

A budget surplus for Oklahoma state government appears increasingly likely after December's general revenue report showed the state's primary operating fund at 19.4% above projections at the fiscal year's half-way point.

Total general revenue for the first six months of FY 2022 was $3.8 billion, or $609.6 million above the budgeted amount.

For the month, general revenue was $772.8 million, or 28% above the estimate and 32% above the same month a year ago.

The surge has occurred despite general revenue receiving $137 million less in income tax payments because of one-time changes in the 2020 tax deadlines.

Through December, the general revenue fund had received $1.625 billion from income taxes (14.4% above projections), $1.445 billion from sales and use taxes (16.5% above projections) and $123.8 million from gross production taxes (186.6% above projections).

All other taxes, including motor vehicle, medical marijuana, fuel and liquor totaled $307.4 million.

r

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Virgin Orbit poised for small satellite launch

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert