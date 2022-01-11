State general revenue nearly 20% above projections half-way through fiscal year

A budget surplus for Oklahoma state government appears increasingly likely after December's general revenue report showed the state's primary operating fund at 19.4% above projections at the fiscal year's half-way point.

Total general revenue for the first six months of FY 2022 was $3.8 billion, or $609.6 million above the budgeted amount.

For the month, general revenue was $772.8 million, or 28% above the estimate and 32% above the same month a year ago.

The surge has occurred despite general revenue receiving $137 million less in income tax payments because of one-time changes in the 2020 tax deadlines.

Through December, the general revenue fund had received $1.625 billion from income taxes (14.4% above projections), $1.445 billion from sales and use taxes (16.5% above projections) and $123.8 million from gross production taxes (186.6% above projections).

All other taxes, including motor vehicle, medical marijuana, fuel and liquor totaled $307.4 million.

r

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.