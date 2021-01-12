 Skip to main content
State general revenue hits December target

OKlahoma State Capitol (copy)

The Oklahoma state capitol is pictured in 2019.

 JOHN CLANTON Tulsa World file

OKLAHOMA CITY — Stronger than expected income tax receipts continued to buoy state general revenue in December, the Office of Management and Enterprise Services said Tuesday.

The OMES said December receipts are almost exactly on target at $47.7 million, although that was 7.6% below the same month a year ago.

The general revenue fund is the state's primary operating account and is made up primarily of income tax and sales tax revenue, but also receives money from more than 60 other sources.

Expectations were revised downward last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but general revenue for the first six months of the fiscal year are actually above projects and the same period a year earlier.

That's because income tax revenue, which in Oklahoma is paid mostly by individuals, is running 17% ahead of a year ago.

That, in turn, is largely because the 2019 tax deadline was temporarily moved from April 2020 into the current fiscal year, which began July 1.

Even with that taken into consideration, however, income taxes are $141.5 million, or 10.3%, above expectations.

For the first six months of the fiscal year, receipts are 3.8% above projections and 6% above the prior year.

Although off in December, state sales tax receipts are almost $1.06 billion for FY 2021 and 5.5% above the previous year.

Total income tax revenue is $1.76 billion.

Total general revenue for the first six months of the year is $3.35 billion.

“We are encouraged by the unexpectedly high performance of collections in the first half of this fiscal year," said OMES Executive Director Steve Harpe. "The next wave of federal stimulus money coming into the state soon also adds to the encouragement looking into the remainder of fiscal year 2021.

“Based on this data and the latest Board of Equalization meeting projections, it appears the state is on solid footing headed into the upcoming legislative session,” Harpe said.

Gallery: Tulsa World's people to watch 2021

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

