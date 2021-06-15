State general revenue could splash over into Rainy Day Fund

A solid general revenue report for May means Oklahoma is on track for a deposit to the state's constitutional reserve fund when the current fiscal year ends on June 30, officials said Tuesday.

General revenue — state government's primary operating fund — totaled $623.6 million in May, or almost $110 million more than projected.

That brought general revenue receipts for the first 11 months of fiscal year 2021 to $6.14 billion, or $64.7 million more than the estimate.

Balances of up to 15% of the estimate go into the reserve fund — or, as it is generally called, the Rainy Day Fund.

Because annual appropriations are capped at 95% of projected revenue, meeting expectations also means the state will carry forward all or some portion of the remaining 5%.

“It is encouraging to see the May numbers above the initial estimates,” said Office of Management and Enterprise Services Director Steven Harpe. “If June collections are above estimates as well, we will have the opportunity to finish the year making a deposit to the Rainy Day Fund — an accomplishment I believe our state should be proud of.”