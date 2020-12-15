State general revenue continues to beat expectations

COVID-19 and a global oversupply of oil and natural gas continue to weigh down Oklahoma's state general revenue receipts but not quite as heavily as budgetmakers expected, according to figures released Tuesday by the Office of Management and Enterprise Services.

General revenue totaled $446 million in November, which was 4.9% above the estimate but 4.5% below the same month a year ago.

Income tax receipts continued to be strong, amounting to $186.8 million or 44.3% more than expected and 7.1% above the same month a year ago.

Sales taxes, the state's other major revenue source, were $170.6 million. That was 3% less than projected but 8.5% more than the same month a year ago.

Oil and gas taxes, meanwhile, have practically disappeared, down more than 80% from the same month a year ago. Receipts from oil were 99.8% below the estimate and 99.9% below the same month a year ago.

General revenue — the state's primary operating fund — continues to run ahead of projections and the prior year through the first five of fiscal year 2021, largely because the deadline for payment of 2019 income taxes was pushed back from FY 2020 into FY 2021.