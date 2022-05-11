State general revenue continues far ahead of expectations

OKLAHOMA CITY — Payments into Oklahoma state government's primary operating fund continued to run far ahead of expectations in April, the Office of Management and Enterprise Services reported Tuesday.

General revenue totaled almost $1.2 billion for the month, which was 32% above the estimate and 58% more than for the same month in 2021.

For the the first 10 months of fiscal year 2022, general revenue is $1.4 billion, or 25%, above the estimate upon which the current state budget is based.

OMES Executive Director and Oklahoma Chief Operating Officer Steven Harpe noted that last month was the first April since 2019 for usual state income tax deadlines to be observed.

"That played a large role in the monthly collections topping $1 billion for the first time in history,” said Harpe. “While this is encouraging for Oklahoma, we still must be mindful of market volatility that could impact state revenues.”

April's report is one more indication the state is likely to run a large surplus this fiscal year, thus swelling reserves already in excess of $2 billion. State officials have warned, however, that that such surpluses could soon subside as federal COVID relief funds move through the economy.

For the fiscal year, net income tax receipts are 26% ($641 million) above projections. States sales taxes are 15.6% ($276.9 million) higher, and gross production taxes are 91.6% ($385.9 million) higher.

Total general revenue to date is $6.9 billion, compared to $5.5 billion through the first 10 months of FY 2021.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.