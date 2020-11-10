State general revenue beats expectations but not prior year

OKLAHOMA CITY — Deposits to Oklahoma's general fund fund exceeded expectations in October but fell below those for the same month a year ago, the Office of Management and Enterprise Services said Tuesday.

General revenue, the state's major operating fund, totaled $524.7 million for the month, which was 3.7% above the projections on which the state's budget is based.

However, it was also 5.1% less than a year ago.

General revenue for the first four months of the fiscal year is 4.6% above expectations.

“While year-to-date collections to the General Revenue Fund remain above initial estimates, it is vital that we continue to remain cautious in our outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year,” said OMES Executive Director Steven Harpe.

“October was the first month this year to see fewer personal income tax collections brought in than the previous year," he said. "This is a strong indication of potentially decreasing personal income tax collections while Oklahoma recovers from high unemployment numbers earlier this year.”