State epidemiologist's analysis demonstrates success of local mask ordinances

He pointed to Bynum’s comments that the Tulsa City Council voted to lower the age at which Tulsa’s mask ordinance applies to 10 years old directly because of scientific research.

“Maybe that’s the way to deal with these suburbs,” Kendrick said. “I have had calls from a couple of suburban mayors and requests for data about it. But there’s data and evidence, and then there’s politics.

“I don’t claim to be an expert in data, but I certainly know more about the data and the evidence than I do about the politics on this one. I think a lot of us are scratching our heads about it.”

Kendrick said there wasn’t a huge amount of support for mask requirements when the Tulsa City Council and others were considering the issue because there wasn’t much concrete evidence. Bynum has publicly said he believes the council’s original mask ordinance vote would have failed 3-6 had it not been for a presentation on the science by local experts that turned it into a 7-2 success.

“We’ve shown definitive evidence of the differences between communities that have masking and (those that) don’t. That seems to have made all the difference in the votes,” Kendrick said. “We were able to have masking policies rolled out in most of our major cities in Oklahoma.”