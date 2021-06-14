State employment agency freezes some payment cards over fraud concerns

“OESC will continue to review requests from people claiming to have legitimate unemployment claims, but in a review of the actions taken by the agency it has been determined that the vast majority of cards that have been suspended are connected to fraudulent actors.”

On Monday morning, the OESC said that while it locked only accounts that showed some sort of undefined “suspicious activity,” it acknowledged that some legitimate accounts may have been swept up in the action.

OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt said in an email Monday that agency staff placed the hold on the accounts Friday during routine fraud mitigation “based on analysis of multiple sources of data” and not “at random.”

“Unemployment fraud is a real issue and OESC is committed to protecting state funds as well as preventing Oklahomans from becoming victims of fraud,” Zumwalt said.

“Identity verification is one preventative measure we take to identify suspicious activity and take action. We understand there is potential that some claimants whose accounts are not fraudulent have been caught in this process.