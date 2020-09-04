State employees association seeks COVID-19 hazard pay for prison employees

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Public Employees Association is seeking $2-an-hour hazard pay for employees working at state prisons.
The group is asking that the funding come from the more than $1.2 billion the state got in coronavirus relief funds through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The association wants the raises funded through Dec. 31.
As of noon Friday, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections was reporting the following positive cases: 721 at Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft; 101 at Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud; 93 at Joseph Harp Correctional Center in Lexington; and 47 at Howard McLeod Correctional Center in Atoka.
Overall, 1,568 inmates and more than 150 prison employees have tested positive, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
In a Thursday letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma Public Employees Association Executive Director Sterling Zearley said that as COVID-19 spreads, jobs behind bars become more dangerous.
“Prior to COVID, DOC had difficulty recruiting and retaining staff,” Zearley said. “During this pandemic, maintaining adequate staffing becomes exponentially more difficult.”
Inadequate staffing creates a burden on staff and inmates, he wrote.
Zearley said a time-limited pay increase that was enacted for some employees excluded others and has expired.
Jessica Brown, chief of strategic engagement for the agency, said that "the Oklahoma Department of Corrections appreciates OPEA and its continued support of our staff.”
Charlie Hannema, a Stitt spokesman, said corrections workers face difficult jobs and the that the governor is grateful for their service.
"He especially appreciates what they do in these difficult times, and we will review every opportunity we have to support these civil servants," Hannema said.
Earlier this week, inmate advocates sent state officials a letter concerning poor conditions at Eddie Warrior Correctional Center, a minimum-security women's prison with open dormitory housing.
Jason Nelson, deputy secretary for public safety, said he made an unannounced visit to the facility on Wednesday, and he said some changes have been made to improve the situation there.
“They have learned some lessons the hard way,” Nelson said. “There is no real playbook for this.”
He said he wouldn’t call the conditions a crisis, but he said some offenders were anxious.
Featured video
Barbara Hoberock
405-528-2465
barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @bhoberock
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.