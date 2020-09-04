State employees association seeks COVID-19 hazard pay for prison employees

Zearley said a time-limited pay increase that was enacted for some employees excluded others and has expired.

Jessica Brown, chief of strategic engagement for the agency, said that "the Oklahoma Department of Corrections appreciates OPEA and its continued support of our staff.”

Charlie Hannema, a Stitt spokesman, said corrections workers face difficult jobs and the that the governor is grateful for their service.

"He especially appreciates what they do in these difficult times, and we will review every opportunity we have to support these civil servants," Hannema said.

Earlier this week, inmate advocates sent state officials a letter concerning poor conditions at Eddie Warrior Correctional Center, a minimum-security women's prison with open dormitory housing.

Jason Nelson, deputy secretary for public safety, said he made an unannounced visit to the facility on Wednesday, and he said some changes have been made to improve the situation there.

“They have learned some lessons the hard way,” Nelson said. “There is no real playbook for this.”

He said he wouldn’t call the conditions a crisis, but he said some offenders were anxious.​