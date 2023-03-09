OKLAHOMA CITY — Some female senators on Thursday took issue with comments their male colleagues made about a bill that would provide six weeks of paid maternity leave to state employees.

Senate Bill 193, by Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, passed by a vote of 33-14 and now heads to the House for consideration.

The measure would apply to state employees who had been employed for at least two years. The paid leave could be used for the birth or adoption of a child.

Employees would not be required to use their accrued leave, such as vacation and sick leave, for the initial six-week period but could request to use such leave for any additional time off they might need up to 12 weeks as required by the Family and Medical Leave Act.

Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee, said the six weeks of "paid vacation" would be funded by the families back home.

Jett said he was representing moms and dads, not state agencies, who don’t have six weeks' "utopia" provided by everyone else in the state.

Garvin said she wanted to address the comment that six weeks of maternity leave is paid vacation.

“I can assure you, having given birth to a child out of my body, that the recovery — the rips and stitches and the blood and all of the things you have after having a child — is not a paid vacation,” Garvin said. “Learning to breast feed. Not sleeping. Suffering postpartum depression.

“These are real problems for women and men there taking care of them, if that be the case. It is hard to have a baby. It is not a fun experience. I assure you, it is nothing like a paid vacation.”

Later on the floor, Jett said he regretted and apologized for the use of the term "vacation." He said it was not his intent to "disparage" what those who give birth go through.

Garvin said the Republican Senate Caucus talks a lot about "being pro-life," but "there is a huge difference between being pro-life and pro birth."

Job turnover is decreased when women have access to paid leave, Garvin said, and retaining employees would have a positive financial impact on the state.

Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, said it was great to give maternity benefits, but he said those benefits should be given to everyone, and some small businesses can’t afford to provide the leave. Even now, employees at private companies move to the public sector to get better benefits, Standridge said.

He said adding paid maternity leave would create a “utopia” for public employees.

Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, took issue with the utopia terminology.

The six weeks' time is to heal and bond with a child, she said, not just to take time off.

Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, said she wanted the Senate to view the time as a benefit for the baby.​

