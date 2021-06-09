State Election Board secretary opposes federal 'For the People Act'

It also contains campaign finance reform provisions and would require presidential candidates to release at least their previous 10 years' income tax returns.

"S.1 is an unnecessary (and constitutionally dubious) federalization of election administration policy that would negatively impact our ability to administer fair and secure elections in Oklahoma," Ziriax wrote.

"The administration of elections should be left to the States, as the Constitution and our federal form of government intends."

Ziriax said concerns about "these new (state) election laws seem exaggerated, and in many cases appear to be based on misinformation about the content of those laws. Furthermore, regardless of what is happening in other States, there is no evidence of 'voter suppression' here in our state."

Oklahoma elections have been been relatively complaint-free in recent decades, but neither have they been the sort of close, high-stakes contests of national implications that have caused Republicans and Democrats to call for election reform — albeit much different in nature.