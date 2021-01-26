State denies MyHealth protest over bid process for health information exchange

Dr. David Kendrick, CEO of MyHealth, offered a written statement Tuesday evening.

"MyHealth and its Board disagree with the analysis and the conclusions reached in OMES’ protest response and we will continue to weigh our options on how best to move forward," Kendrick said. "In the meantime, we will continue to serve our patients, providers, and the Oklahoma health care community at-large."

Chief among MyHealth's complaints were that OHCA didn't consider its final but unsolicited $19.9 million bid, nearly $30 million less than Orion Health's $49.8 million bid.

Sivard said OHCA correctly didn't consider that unsolicited offer because it would have been unfair to other bidders and would have "completely tainted the competitive process."

OHCA did take into account the bid of $41.7 million that MyHealth submitted in September as its updated "best and final offer," which OHCA solicited from all bidders, he said.

MyHealth took issue with several aspects of the evaluation criteria, alleging that OHCA evaluators "essentially ignored" the nonprofit's existing relationships and how far ahead of the software company that was chosen it is in meeting contract requirements.