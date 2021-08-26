 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State COVID cases headed in the wrong direction, Health Commissioner notes
0 Comments
editor's pick
COVID-19

State COVID cases headed in the wrong direction, Health Commissioner notes

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state is headed in the wrong direction with an increased number of COVID cases reported, said Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 4,152 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The state reported 2,534 new cases on Wednesday.

Frye and health officials held a virtual press conference on Thursday.

“We are seeing continued increases in COVID-19 cases across Oklahoma, especially in schools, as many children are heading back to the classroom,” Frye said.

While single daily counts don’t provide a full picture of the situation, the increase is “concerning,” he said.

There is a difference between the surges last fall and what the state is seeing currently, Frye said.

“We have the resources and tools we need right now to stop them from increasing,” he said.

The state has personal protective equipment on hand and is recommending a layered approach to mitigation, and plenty of safe, effective and free vaccine is available, Frye said.

Statewide hospitalizations for COVID-19 are attributed largely to unvaccinated Oklahomans, Frye said.

In the last 30 days, some 93.3% of COVID-related hospital admissions were of people who were not vaccinated, Frye said.

“What we are seeing is an increase in community spread throughout our state,” he said. “Some of that is in our schools, as well.”

Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed said the State Health Department is working on a program to make testing available at schools across the state.

“We are in the process of working with them to get signed up,” Reed said.

Frye announced a partnership with the Muscogee Nation’s Department of Health and Indian Health Services to administer monoclonal antibody treatment to COVID-19 patients at the Muscogee Nation's new Council Oak Comprehensive Healthcare facility, at 10109 E. 79th Street in Tulsa. It is the location of the former Cancer Treatment Centers of America facility in Tulsa.

Frye said it is another avenue that hopefully will lessen the treatment burden on hospitals by preventing severe cases of COVID-19.

Muscogee Nation Secretary of Health Shawn Terry said the facility had a 65-bed suite infusion center on the second floor.

“The layout became an ideal location for us to be able to set this new monoclonal antibody infusion suite into life,” Terry said.

The tribe will start the project the week of Sept. 13.

“These services will be available to any Oklahoman whose conditions qualify them to receive it,” Terry said.

He said the rollout will start slowly with 20 to 30 infusions for the first few days and increase, it is hoped, to 200 to 400 infusions a week, Terry said.

Oklahoma State Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gitanjali Pai said the treatment is FDA authorized for emergency use for those COVID patients who are more likely to get severely ill and require hospitalization.

The treatment has been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death when administered early to those with mild to moderate symptoms, Pai said.

“According to recent studies, these treatments have shown anywhere from a 70 to 85% reduction in going to the hospital or death,” Pai said.

Factors placing patients at a higher risk for severe symptoms and therefore qualifying them for antibody treatment include some common comorbidities, age of 65 or older, obesity and chronic lung disease.

The treatment is not authorized for those who are already hospitalized with COVID or those who may require oxygen due to COVID, she said.

Terry said officials will provide a phone number in the near future to schedule the procedure.

“We will have the ability to bill third party if we need, and we also have the ability for the indigent program, as well,” Terry said. ​

Featured video

Dr. Lance Frye, State Commissioner of Health, answered the question on March 29
081421-tul-nws-frye-lance

Frye

 The Oklahoman file

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

Related

Poll: Americans divided on vaccine mandates. Page A3

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Murder hornet nest found in Washington state

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
COVID-19: Long waits not expected for next round of booster shots
Govt-and-politics

COVID-19: Long waits not expected for next round of booster shots

  • Updated

“We have sufficient vaccine supply (of COVID-19 vaccine), which was an issue we had with the first rollout,” Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed said Thursday. “And we have many access points around the state. … We learned a lot from the initial rollout.”

Watch Now: First wave of COVID-19 deaths was 'sad,' but delta 'now is tragic,' Tulsa ICU doctor says

Amid debates of city response to delta variant, what is it leaders agree on? Mayor Bynum shares his take

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News