State COVID cases headed in the wrong direction, Health Commissioner notes

He said the rollout will start slowly with 20 to 30 infusions for the first few days and increase, it is hoped, to 200 to 400 infusions a week, Terry said.

Oklahoma State Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gitanjali Pai said the treatment is FDA authorized for emergency use for those COVID patients who are more likely to get severely ill and require hospitalization.

The treatment has been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death when administered early to those with mild to moderate symptoms, Pai said.

“According to recent studies, these treatments have shown anywhere from a 70 to 85% reduction in going to the hospital or death,” Pai said.

Factors placing patients at a higher risk for severe symptoms and therefore qualifying them for antibody treatment include some common comorbidities, age of 65 or older, obesity and chronic lung disease.

The treatment is not authorized for those who are already hospitalized with COVID or those who may require oxygen due to COVID, she said.

Terry said officials will provide a phone number in the near future to schedule the procedure.