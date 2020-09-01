State: COVID-19 not enough to invalidate voting laws on absentee ballots

The two Democratic Party groups claimed in their lawsuit that the absentee ballot rules pose an undue burden on the right to vote during a pandemic.

The lawsuit seeks in part to have Dowdell declare that notarization, witness and photo identification requirements to cast a mailed-in ballot in Oklahoma “impose undue burdens on the right to vote in violation of the First and Fourteenth Amendments.”

“Oklahoma’s high rate of community spread looms over the upcoming November election, because voting in person indisputably increases the risks of contracting COVID-19,” the Democratic Party groups claimed, in their version of the findings of fact and conclusions of law requested by Dowdell.

Despite mail-in absentee voting in primary elections increasing from around 4% in other years to 14% in the June 2020 election, the Democratic parties claimed the number to cast an absentee ballot was “strikingly low,” compared to almost all other states due to its burdensome ballot verification requirements and other restrictions.

“Because of these barriers, many Oklahomans must choose between risking their health to vote in person or not voting at all,” the Democrats claimed.