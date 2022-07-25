State Chamber researcher calls for 'Supply Side Revival'

The research arm of the Oklahoma State Chamber of Commerce sang another chorus of a familiar hymn on Monday in calling for a "Supply Side Revival" in the Oklahoma Legislature.

The message: cut taxes.

“Besides lowering personal income taxes, lawmakers should also modernize business taxes and eliminate the most economically unproductive taxes on capital investment,” said Ben Lepak, executive director of the State Chamber Research Foundation.

“If we act soon to implement pro-growth tax policies, Oklahoma can become a national model for prosperity and growth during turbulent economic times. Other states, and perhaps even the federal government, will want to emulate our success.”

The proposed policies are similar and in some cases identical to others thrown into the legislative hopper in recent years, including at least one carried in the most recent session by Lepak's father, state Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore.

That one would trade Oklahoma's slightly graduated income tax system with a top rate of 4.75% to a flat rate of 2.75% with the possibility of further reductions over time.

The proposal would also raise the standard deduction from $6,350 to $10,350.

Other proposals include eliminating the franchise tax paid by some businesses, creating a new exemption for tangible personal property taxes on such things as machinery and farm implements and, revamping a couple of other business taxes.

In calling for the cuts, the Chamber-affiliated paper issued Monday evoked former President Ronald Reagan, who leaned heavily on supply-side economics — the belief that lowering taxes, especially on businesses and investors, increases industrial production and lowers prices.

Lepak compared current high inflation with the even higher inflation and economic stagnation of the late 1970s and early 1980s.

“Runaway inflation, the possibility of a looming recession, and anti-growth policies from the federal government are creating a 1970s-style outlook for the American economy,” said Lepak.

“Several decades ago, a period of prolonged ‘stagflation’ was defeated by supply-side economists and leaders like Ronald Reagan who understood a common-sense proposition: if you want more of something, tax it less. Like Reagan, our lawmakers should now turn their focus towards boosting private sector investment in the production of goods and services by reforming our tax code and reducing the tax burden on families and businesses.”

Although still popular among many conservatives, the effectiveness of supply side theory is still debated among economists.

Emma Morris, a policy analyst at the liberal-leaning Oklahoma Policy Institute, said Oklahoma said tax cuts similar to the ones proposed have not worked in the past.

"When adjusted for population and inflation, Oklahoma is spending 12% less than it did in 2000," Morris said. "We've been here before. We can't cut our way to prosperity."