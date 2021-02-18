State bill would allow cities to paint blue lines on streets to support law enforcement

“We are not going to get into that fray,” Ford said. “I know Sen. Weaver feels the same way. We are not going to get into that. We are going to give the municipalities the choice if they want to do it in support of police officers, they can do it.”

The Senate recently approved the measure 39-6. It is now headed to committee and is not expected to receive a House vote until April.

Tulsa’s “Black Lives Matter” sign in the Greenwood District was painted by activists without the city’s permission just before former President Donald Trump’s June campaign rally at the BOK Center. The city removed the sign in October after working with the City Council and local leaders to find a way to maintain it.

City officials had argued throughout the debate over the sign that the issue came down to free speech, and that if the city allowed one person or group to turn a city street into a format for public expression, it would have to allow everyone the same right.

City officials have also said that Federal Highway Administration regulations prohibit decorative crosswalks because they compromise public safety.

Mayor G.T. Bynum consistently said he supported the message behind the “Black Lives Matter” sign in Greenwood but that he believed it should be removed.