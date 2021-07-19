State auditor finds problems with Oklahoma's COVID-19 relief fund spending, unemployment

OKLAHOMA CITY — A recently released audit found a variety of concerns with how the state spent COVID-19 federal relief funds.

The audit report, released by State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd, also found problems with how the state handled unemployment insurance during the pandemic.

The state received more than $1 billion in federal stimulus dollars to address the impacts of COVID-19, but the audit covered only a fraction of the money. Those dollars came in during fiscal year 2020. Additional money came in later.

Federal CARES funding to the state was distributed by the CARES Forward team, created by Gov. Kevin Stitt and made up of state Cabinet secretaries and state employees with expertise in government, finance and federal awards.

The audit report says nearly $6.2 million in CARES Forward spending was not spent or reported according to federal grant guidelines.

It says some personal protective equipment purchased by the Oklahoma State Department of Health may not have been received although payments of more than $20 million were made to some vendors.