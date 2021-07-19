State auditor finds problems with Oklahoma's COVID-19 relief fund spending, unemployment

One vendor received a duplicate payment of $32,232 for the same invoice, according to the audit.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission paid out $2.2 billion in Unemployment Insurance claims for fiscal year 2020, which is 10 times more than in 2019. But the agency’s internal controls were insufficient to prevent fraudulent unemployment benefit payments, the audit report says.

Internal controls failed early on due to the massive influx of claims and an antiquated computer system, among other reasons, the report says.

Verification of a claimant’s information to establish eligibility was not always performed prior to payment, resulting in a significant increase in fraud cases that helped deplete the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, according to the audit.

The audit report says the dollar amount and number of fraudulent claims is expected to be extensive.

The OESC could not provide information on how much in fraud so far has been detected.

But Shelley Zumwalt, OESC executive director, said the agency is working with the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office to recover all funds distributed to fraudulent accounts.